Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Tyler Wall Sells 7,243 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $166,081.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,757.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.37. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Several research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. William Blair cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutanix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Nutanix by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

