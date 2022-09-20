Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 787.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

