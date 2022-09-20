Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after buying an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 353,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $258.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.13.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

