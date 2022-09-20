Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after acquiring an additional 370,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,306,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 856,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,250,000 after purchasing an additional 273,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after buying an additional 262,314 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $124.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.51 and its 200 day moving average is $147.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

