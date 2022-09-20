Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PL shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 2.9 %

Planet Labs PBC Profile

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.70. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Further Reading

