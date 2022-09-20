Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,850.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,695 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $327,467,000 after buying an additional 2,933,398 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 346,521.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,245,457 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 413,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,507,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

