Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

