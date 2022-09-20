Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 24,377 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,557.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.75, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

