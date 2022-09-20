Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 24,377 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,557.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.75, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
