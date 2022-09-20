Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 9,952 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 2.5 %

AAPL opened at $154.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.65 and a 200-day moving average of $155.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

