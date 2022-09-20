Radnor Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 129,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.33. The firm has a market cap of $437.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

