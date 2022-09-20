RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 183,225 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.98% of RedHill Biopharma worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 113,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 367,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma ( NASDAQ:RDHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 822.29% and a negative net margin of 110.31%. The business had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

