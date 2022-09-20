Safestore (LON:SAFE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $928.50

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 928.50 ($11.22) and last traded at GBX 929.50 ($11.23), with a volume of 44877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 985 ($11.90).

Safestore Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,090.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,149.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 433.92.

Get Safestore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Safestore

In other Safestore news, insider Andy Jones bought 3,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.16) per share, for a total transaction of £17,997.90 ($21,747.10).

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.