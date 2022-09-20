Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CAO James Andrew Munk Sells 7,496 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IOT stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IOT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

