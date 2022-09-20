Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 6,103 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $76,836.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,679.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Samsara Stock Down 1.9 %

IOT opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.