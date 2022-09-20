Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.27% of Sanmina worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,093,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth about $1,023,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth about $1,053,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SANM stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,198,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SANM. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

