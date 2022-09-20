Savills (LON:SVS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $893.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 893 ($10.79) and last traded at GBX 893 ($10.79), with a volume of 94421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 916.50 ($11.07).

Savills Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,034.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,070.72. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 996.20.

Savills Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Savills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

