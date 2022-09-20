Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,160,000 after acquiring an additional 217,594 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sempra by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sempra by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sempra by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,639 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $172.93 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.11.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.