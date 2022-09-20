Sequent Asset Management LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $240.85 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

