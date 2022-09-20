Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Similarweb worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 539.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Similarweb by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Similarweb during the first quarter worth $158,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMWB stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMWB. Barclays reduced their price objective on Similarweb from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

