Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,167,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $175.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day moving average of $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.