Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $543,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $508,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW opened at $187.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.83.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.94.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

