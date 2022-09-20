Softcat (LON:SCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,167.00

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,167 ($14.10) and last traded at GBX 1,171 ($14.15), with a volume of 19515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,183 ($14.29).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Softcat has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,962 ($23.71).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,320.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,401.25. The firm has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,319.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

