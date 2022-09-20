Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.94 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

