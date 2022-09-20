Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $91.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.40. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.