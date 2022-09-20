Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Holdings Reduced by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

