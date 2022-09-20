Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 284.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 163,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 120,661 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

