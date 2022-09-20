Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.40% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $294,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,879,000 after purchasing an additional 570,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SWK opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.07.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.