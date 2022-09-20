State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 14,780 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,173 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.26. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.14%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

