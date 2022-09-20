State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 200 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.24% of Graham worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in Graham by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 299,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,866,000 after buying an additional 34,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Graham by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,918,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Graham by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,121,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHC stock opened at $565.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $577.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $587.53. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $533.77 and a one year high of $675.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

