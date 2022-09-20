State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 62,145 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,145 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Loews worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Loews by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after buying an additional 96,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,847,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,509,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Loews by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,043,000 after purchasing an additional 263,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 50,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,002,102.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,577,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,820,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 197,676 shares of company stock valued at $7,780,976. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on L. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

NYSE L opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $68.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

