State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 75,502 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,502 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.14% of AXIS Capital worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXS. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

AXS opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

