State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,428.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 549,693 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.