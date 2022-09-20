State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 29,650 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $463,999.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 129,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,432 and have sold 316,000 shares valued at $12,102,475. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

