State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 38,978 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,978 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of National Retail Properties worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Retail Properties

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of NNN opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.41%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

