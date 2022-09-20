State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 45 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $182,300,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $50,663,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,502.50.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,133.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,293.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,344.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $82.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

