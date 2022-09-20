State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,570 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after purchasing an additional 343,127 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,479.0% in the first quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 324,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of CINF opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $93.41 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

