State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,689,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,521,000 after purchasing an additional 548,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,508,000 after buying an additional 11,141,918 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after buying an additional 245,905 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

