State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,905 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 79,310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

