State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,266,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after buying an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 251.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,251 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,441,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,740,000 after purchasing an additional 401,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

