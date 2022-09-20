State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,225,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 96,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

American International Group Trading Up 1.8 %

AIG opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

