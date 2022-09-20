State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Celanese worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 590.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.80.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

