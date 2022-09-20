State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,316,000 after buying an additional 1,003,087 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $104.67 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

