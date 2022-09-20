State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.30 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 58.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $78.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

