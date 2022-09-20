State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.62 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,150 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Citrix Systems worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.78. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $111.88.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

