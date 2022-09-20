State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.65 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $438,274,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after purchasing an additional 187,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after purchasing an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $382.35 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

