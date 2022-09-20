State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.94 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,156 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,406,000 after buying an additional 1,840,555 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,084,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRO opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

