State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.