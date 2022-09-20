State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 99,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

