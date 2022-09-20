State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,282 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE GM opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

