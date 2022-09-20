State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $190.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.82 and a 200 day moving average of $219.78. STERIS plc has a one year low of $187.97 and a one year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

